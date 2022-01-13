Wynn Elbert Isom

February 11, 1952 – January 5, 2022

Stayton – Wynn E. Isom passed away from complications with Covid-19 on January 5, 2022. He was born to Wade and Doris Isom on February 11, 1952 in Lebanon. Wynn attended Harrisburg Grade School and graduated from Harrisburg High School in 1970. His career spanned over 40 years in the agricultural industry. Wynn's favorite past-times included hunting, fishing, golfing and most importantly his time with family. He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Brenda George Isom; sons, Chad and Ryan; grandchildren, Jacob, Lincoln, and Wyatt Hudson; sister, Judy Warden; brother, Larry Isom; and extended family. In light of COVID-19 and the safety of all the family and friends, a celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date.

Serving the family, North Santiam Funeral Service, Stayton.