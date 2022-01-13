Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Albany Democrat-Herald
Albany Democrat-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Wynn Elbert Isom
1952 - 2022
BORN
1952
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
North Santiam Funeral Service
224 N 3rd Ave.
Stayton, OR

Wynn Elbert Isom

February 11, 1952 – January 5, 2022

Stayton – Wynn E. Isom passed away from complications with Covid-19 on January 5, 2022. He was born to Wade and Doris Isom on February 11, 1952 in Lebanon. Wynn attended Harrisburg Grade School and graduated from Harrisburg High School in 1970. His career spanned over 40 years in the agricultural industry. Wynn's favorite past-times included hunting, fishing, golfing and most importantly his time with family. He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Brenda George Isom; sons, Chad and Ryan; grandchildren, Jacob, Lincoln, and Wyatt Hudson; sister, Judy Warden; brother, Larry Isom; and extended family. In light of COVID-19 and the safety of all the family and friends, a celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date.

Serving the family, North Santiam Funeral Service, Stayton.


Published by Albany Democrat-Herald on Jan. 13, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
North Santiam Funeral Service
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by North Santiam Funeral Service.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
Just learned of Wynn´s death today. I am shocked & saddened to hear the news. Sending heartfelt condolences to his loved ones. Wynn will forever be remembered for his gentle soul, warm smile, & genuine laughter.
Debbie M (Fox) Wright-Shillingburg
Family
January 23, 2022
Our heart and prayers are with your family at this time of loss. May our Father in heaven give you his peace and comfort.
Vern & Pamm Race
January 15, 2022
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results