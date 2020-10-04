Dolores Coe Lindholm
Dolores Coe Lindholm, a resident of Dothan passed away on Friday, October 2, 2020 at her residence. She was 94 years old.
Private family graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, October 5, 2020 at Memory Hill Cemetery with Monsignor Patrick Gallagher officiating.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorial contributions be made to Catholic Social Services, 557 W. Main Street, Dothan, AL 36301.
Mrs. Lindholm was born on October 12, 1925 in New Orleans, LA and lived the early years of her life there. She met and married Dr. Howell Dean Coe, Jr. and together they moved to Midland City in 1949 and then to Dothan in 1954. They enjoyed raising 4 children together and spending summers at Compass Lake. Mrs. Lindholm was a wonderful homemaker and a great seamstress. After her first husband passed away, Dolores married George Lindholm. They shared their life together for 38 adventurous years. They traveled and enjoyed the world together. Mrs. Lindholm was a member of St. Columba Catholic Church.
Mrs. Lindholm was preceded in death by her first husband, Dr. Howell Dean Coe, Jr. and by her second husband, George A. Lindholm.
Survivors include her sons, Craig Louis (Florrie) Coe, MD, Howell Dean Coe, III; her daughters, Candace Coe Bayer and Deborah Farrington Coe; her step-son, Gerry (Mary Helen) Lindholm; her step-daughter, Cheryl Lindholm; her 6 grandchildren, Abbie Coe, Charlsie Coe (Brad) Dunning, Christine Bayer, Katherine Bayer, Doni Sawyer, and Coe (Allie) Sawyer; her step-grandson, Erik (Jennifer) Lindholm; and her 16 great grandchildren.
Robert Byrd of Sunset Memorial Park Funeral Home (334) 983-6604 www.SunsetMemorialPark.com
Published by Dothan Eagle on Oct. 4, 2020.