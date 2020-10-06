Bruce Tyre
Bruce Tyre, age 81, of Troy Alabama, passed away Sunday, October 4, 2020, at home surrounded by loved ones. A graveside service with military honors will be held for immediate family and close friends on October 6, 2020, at 10:00 am at Green Hills Memorial Cemetery in Troy, Alabama. Honorary pallbearers will be Craig Tyre, Kevin Watson, Wade Browning, Kermit Moody, Freddie Mayne, Larry Breckinridge, and Earl Richardson.
Mr. Tyre was born in Vidalia, Georgia, on March 18, 1939. He grew up in Jesup, Georgia, where he graduated from Jesup High School in 1957. He moved to Dothan, Alabama, where he lived most of his life. He was a retired Pulp Mill Supervisor of Georgia Pacific Paper Mill in Cedar Springs, Georgia, for more than 30 years. He's lived in Troy, Alabama, for the past two years where he attended Southside Baptist Church with his family. He loved his family, friends, and sports! Especially Georgia Bulldogs and Atlanta Braves! He was a lifelong member of the Elks Lodge in Dothan, Alabama, where he was "Elk of the Year." He was a Sergeant in the United States Air Force National Guard. He never stayed in the hospital a day of his life until he had a stroke on March 19, 2020, (one day after his 81st birthday).
Mr. Tyre is survived by his sister, Sandra Browning of Port Orange, Florida; daughter, Wendy Watson (Kevin) of Troy, Alabama; son, Craig Tyre (Kimberly) of Sharpsburg, Georgia; four granddaughters, Courtni Bodiford, Gabrielle Tyre, Elizabeth Watson, and Sydney Watson; four great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents, Luther Lambert and Donahue Cameron Tyre; brothers, Hugh, Reid, and Allison Tyre; and sister, Delores Dale.
The family would like to issue a special thanks to his wonderful caregiver, Linda Johnson. Also, a special thank you to all the nurses and staff at Encompass Hospice. In lieu of flowers, charitable contributions can be made in his honor to Outdoors with Friends C/O Southside Baptist Church Brotherhood Ministry (522 South Brundidge Street Troy, AL 36081). The staff of Green Hills Funeral Home is honored to serve the Tyre family.
