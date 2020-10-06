Kenneth Deron Napier
Kenneth Deron Napier passed on Sunday, October 4, 2020 at Southeast Health with his wife and daughters by his side. He was 75 years old.
Kenneth was born on March 13, 1945 to Dewey Jr. and Grace (Benton) Napier in Dothan, Alabama. As a boy, he was co-captain of the 1957 World Champion Dixie Youth All-Star Baseball team. Kenny attended Dothan High School where he was known to be an all-around great athlete, but he especially excelled as a baseball player. Because of his baseball talent, Kenny attended the University of Georgia where he played first base on a full baseball scholarship.
As a member of the Alabama Army National Guard, he attended the Alabama Military Academy. Serving his country as a soldier with the National Guard was an honor Kenny held in high regard. He spent 25 years in this service and retired as a Major with many awards and honors.
Kenneth was exceptionally gifted and creative with woodworking and owned Ken Napier Cabinet and Millwork Company until his retirement. His custom work in homes and offices spread throughout the southeast region. Kenny was also an active member of the Board of Directors for Ashford Academy through the 90s and early 2000s. He was a member of Southside Baptist Church.
Kenny's two main hobbies were hunting and fishing. He looked forward to his yearly fishing trip with his friends to the Everglades in Holiday Park, Florida where they would catch more Oscars than they could unload by themselves. He also enjoyed the friends he hunted with at the Hog-Wild Hunting Club in Fitzpatrick, Alabama. Out of all Kenny's accomplishments and activities, he considered his family his absolute greatest love.
Kenny was married to his wife, Jennifer Taylor Napier from Elba, Alabama for 48 years. He and Jennifer met on a blind date and the rest was history. Kenny taught his daughters and grandchildren many priceless lessons about life. He loved to tell stories, always had an answer to a question, and was great at making up words to songs when he couldn't remember the lyrics. His family thought he was the kindest, bravest, and absolute strongest man they ever knew. He was full of compassion and quick to lend a hand to anyone in need.
Kenneth is preceded in death by his parents.
He is survived by his wife Jennifer Taylor Napier; two daughters, Aleah Dixon (Jarrett) and Amanda Phillips (Chris) all of Dothan; a brother, Sidney Napier (Beth) Dothan; two sisters-in-law, Shirley Nelson, and Gail Taylor, both of Dothan; four grandchildren, Taylor Dixon (engaged to Hannah Brooke Herring), Evan Dixon, Avery Phillips, and Sydney Phillips, all of Dothan; two nephews, Shawn Napier (Jill) of Dothan, and Dr. Brett Taylor,(COL, U.S. Army), Frederick, Maryland; one niece, Shanon Crowder, Dothan; numerous cousins, and his life-long best friend Doug Nelson (Beverly) of Montgomery.
Glover Funeral Home will be honoring Kenneth by caring for all arrangements. Due to COVID and in order to keep all friends and family safe, only a graveside service will be held at 11:00 am Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at Memory Hill Cemetery. Reverend Billy Rich will be officiating. All social distancing and masking guidelines will be observed at the service and no public visitation is scheduled.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Ken's honor to one of three charities; The Red Cross, 1004 Montezuma Ave., Dothan, AL 36303, St Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN, 38105 or The Wounded Warrior Project
, 4899 Belfort Rd., St. 300, Jacksonville, FL, 32256.
Pallbearers include: Doug Nelson, Tracy Nelson, Terry Nelson, Mark Jordan, Ross Weyland, Shawn Napier and James Mims.
Glover Funeral Home of Dothan has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Published by Dothan Eagle on Oct. 6, 2020.