Spencer Helms Hall Jr.
Spencer Helms Hall, Jr.

Spencer Helms Hall, Jr., a resident of Dothan, passed away at a local hospital on Friday, October 2, 2020. He was 73 years old.

A celebration of his life will be held at 1 pm on Friday, October 9, 2020 in Sunset Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Ernie Grey officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday from 12-1 pm.

Robert Byrd of Sunset Memorial Park Funeral Home. www.SunsetMemorialPark.com


Published by Dothan Eagle on Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
9
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 1:00p.m.
Sunset Memorial Park, Funeral Home and Crematory, LLC
1700 Barrington Rd, Midland City, AL 36350
Oct
9
Celebration of Life
1:00p.m.
Sunset Memorial Park, Funeral Home and Crematory, LLC
1700 Barrington Rd, Midland City, AL 36350
Very sorry to hear this sad news. He was a terrific man and will be sorely missed..
Syd Barringer
October 6, 2020