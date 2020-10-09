Menu
Kayla Eubanks
1994 - 2020
BORN
1994
DIED
2020
Kayla Eubanks

Kayla Rebecca Eubanks, 26, was taken too soon on Thursday, October 1, 2020 after an automobile accident.

Funeral services in honor of Kayla will be held at 2 pm on Monday, October 12, 2020 in Sunset Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Sunset Memorial Park. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Monday from 1-2 pm.

Robert Byrd of Sunset Memorial Park Funeral Home

Published by Dothan Eagle on Oct. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
12
Calling hours
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Sunset Memorial Park, Funeral Home and Crematory, LLC
1700 Barrington Rd, Midland City, AL 36350
Oct
12
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Sunset Memorial Park, Funeral Home and Crematory, LLC
1700 Barrington Rd, Midland City, AL 36350
