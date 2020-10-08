Mr. James Blake MetcalfMr. James Blake Metcalf of the Bay Springs Community, passed away Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at Flowers Hospital. He was 36.A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday October 9, 2020 at Bay Springs Baptist Church with Rev. Scott Cox officiating. Interment will follow the church cemetery with Sorrells Funeral Home of Slocomb directing.The family will receive friends at the church on Friday from 10:00 a.m. until service time.Mr. Metcalf was born in Houston County September 1, 1984 to Jody and Susan Bass Metcalf. Blake possessed a selfless spirit and was devoted to his family, whom he loved deeply. He was a dedicated daddy who always found time to carry his daughters to cheer practice, help with homework, and say bedtime prayers. He was an avid Alabama football fan, enjoyed fishing, and was talented with crafts. Blake was a loving son, husband, and brother; and an adoring father who will be dearly missed by his family and friends.Blake was preceded in death by his daughter, Allison Camarata-Metcalf; grandparents: James and Patricia Metcalf, and Lester and Margaret Bass.Survivors include his wife, Megan Metcalf; daughters: Kaylee Camarata, Jasmine Metcalf, and Whitney Metcalf; parents, Jody and Susan Metcalf; brother and sister-in-law, Ashley and Anna Kate Phillips; nieces: Kayla, Millie, Radley, and Adalyn Phillips; nephew, Enman Phillips; best friend, Brandon Harden; and other extended family and friends.