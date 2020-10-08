Emil Gene Dehne
Emil Gene Dehne, a resident of Columbia, passed away early Wednesday morning, October 7, 2020, at his home. He was 82.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M. Friday, October 9, 2020, in the Holman-Headland Mortuary Chapel with Chaplain Charles Goldsmith officiating. Burial will follow in Gardens of Memory. The family will receive friends from 10:00 until 11:00 A.M. Friday in the mortuary chapel. Social distancing guidelines and masks will be observed.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Kindred Hospice, 2740 Headland Avenue, Dothan, AL 36303.
Gene was born February 4, 1938 in Robinson, ND to the late Emil C. Dehne and Jennie Molob Dehne. He served his country in the U.S. Army as a Spec 4 and honorably discharged in 1961. In 2001, after thirty-five years of service, Gene retired from Pemco World Air Services at Napier Field in the fabric and upholstery department. He was a member of the Magnolia Free Will Baptist Church. Gene was preceded in death by a sister, Irene Whitman, and two brothers, Dale Dehne and Gordon Dehne.
Surviving relatives include his wife of 59 years, Peggy Jackson Dehne; a son, Steven Dehne (Teresa), Ashford; three sisters, Genevieve Nerby, Bismarck, ND; Edith Otto, Mandan, ND; and Amanda Koenig, Mandan, ND; two brothers, Derril Dehne (Anne), Jacksonville, FL; and Marvin Dehne (Phyllis), Tuttle, ND; two granddaughters, Jenna Enfinger (Justin) and Taylor Ayala (Jose); two great-granddaughters, Maisie Crawford and Ensley Enfinger; three bonus great-grandsons, Jay Ayala, Cooper Enfinger and Cayne Enfinger; several sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces and nephews.
Serving as active pallbearers will be Gerry Cole, Blake Cole, Nic Staccone, Jose Ayala, Justin Enfinger and Joel Raley. Serving as honorary pallbearers will be Jimmy Robinson and Staphan Hartzog.
Holman Headland Mortuary & Cremations is in charge of funeral arrangements. Phone 334-693-3371. You may sign a guest register at www.holmanmortuaries.com
Published by Dothan Eagle on Oct. 8, 2020.