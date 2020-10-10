Susie Mae McDanielSusie Mae McDaniel, 100, a resident of Ashford, passed away at home on Thursday, October 8, 2020. She was born in Houston County on May 1, 1920 to the late Roy Clifton Vickers and Lucy Lee (Morgan) Vickers.Due to the current Covid-19 pandemic a private family graveside service will be held at Ashford City Cemetery.Susie taught school at Harmon and Ashford Elementary. She was a member of the Order of Eastern Stars No.519. Susie was a Chairwoman of Dupree Community Club, and Houston County Farm Bureau Women's Committee. Susie was President of Houston County Maid of Cotton Contest, Houston County Cattle Association Women's Committee, Houston County Hog Producers Association Women's Committee, and Chairwoman of Youth Exhibits of the Houston County Peanut Festival. She was a Teacher Advisor of Town and Country 4-H Club and a Sunday School and Training Union Teacher at Antioch Baptist Church in Ashford. She was a volunteer for many years at Southeast Alabama Medical Center.In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband; Remah Jordan McDaniel, sisters; Irene Hall, Jeanette Vickers, and Katie Tumblin, brother, Leroy Vickers.She is survived by her son, John (Sheila) McDaniel, grandson's, Jordan and Logan McDaniel, and several nephews, nieces, and loving family members.In Lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Antioch Baptist Church Building Fund or Masonic Lodge No. 493 in Ashford.