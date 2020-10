Ronny McGowan, Jr.Ronny McGowan, Jr., a resident of Skipperville, died Tuesday, October 6, 2020. He was 32.Funeral services will be held at 3:00 PM Monday, October 12, 2020 in the Fuqua Bankston Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Tim Bates officiating. Burial will follow in Beersheba Cemetery, near Skipperville. The family will receive friends from 3:00 until 5:00 PM Sunday at the funeral home.You may sign a guest register at www.fuquabankston.com