Ronny McGowan Jr.
Ronny McGowan, Jr.

Ronny McGowan, Jr., a resident of Skipperville, died Tuesday, October 6, 2020. He was 32.

Funeral services will be held at 3:00 PM Monday, October 12, 2020 in the Fuqua Bankston Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Tim Bates officiating. Burial will follow in Beersheba Cemetery, near Skipperville. The family will receive friends from 3:00 until 5:00 PM Sunday at the funeral home.

You may sign a guest register at www.fuquabankston.com

Published by Dothan Eagle on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
12
Funeral service
3:00p.m.
Fuqua-Bankston Funeral Home
508 Faust Ave, Ozark, AL 36360
Funeral services provided by:
Fuqua-Bankston Funeral Home
