SGM Louis F. "Tony" Antonello Ret
1937 - 2020
BORN
1937
DIED
2020
SGM Louis F. "Tony" Antonello (Ret)

SGM Louis F. "Tony" Antonello (Ret) died September 30, 2020, with family members by his side. He was born September 9, 1937, in Pittston, PA to Biondo and Elvira Antonello. After a short stint in the Navy, he joined the Army serving from 1956 - 1986. His awards and decorations include the Legion of Merit, Meritorious Service Medal (two Oak Leaf Clusters), Army Commendation Medal, Army of Occupation Medal, and National Defense Service Medal. After Army retirement, he transferred to civil service until 2000 when he retired to spend time traveling, and with family.

Survivors include the love of his life, Valerie Antonello (Binns); his children Lisa Halpin (Donald), Nicole Bennett; and Antony Antonello (Susie); brothers Biondo Antonello (Della) and Joseph Antonello (Mary), grandchildren, Amy Nicol (Rory), Mark Halpin (Brianna), Dominic and Wyatt Bennett, Ava and Evan Antonello; great-grandchildren Calum, Harper, and Maya; and a host of extended family and friends. All were loved immensely but his great grandchildren held a special place in his heart.

He was preceded in death by his parents and two sisters Margaret "Peggy" Hoover (Joseph) and Betty Jane Johnson. He will be laid to rest with full military honors at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.

Fairfax Memorial Funeral Home 703-425-9702

Published by Dothan Eagle on Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Tony! What can I say about Tony! He was the kindest, gentlest most helpful, wonderful man I have ever meet. He was always there if you needed something! We had so much fun when we met each year at the Chistosse Reunion. We had so many laughs, and talks about everything. Ron( my husband) left this world in 2019 and I know Tony and he are having a good talk and laugh! God Bless him Val and all his family! See you one day Tony! Willa
Willa Nichols
October 11, 2020
