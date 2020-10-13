Cheryl Dunning DeanCheryl Dunning Dean entered the arms of her Lord and Savior Saturday, October 10, 2020.Funeral services will be held at 11 AM Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at Ward Wilson Funeral Home with Reverend Bob Webber and Reverend Mike Walker officiating. Burial will follow in Memory Hill Cemetery with Ward Wilson Funeral Home directing.The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 10 to 11 AM Wednesday, one hour prior to the service.Cheryl was born January 21, 1962 in Dothan, AL. She will be remembered as a loving mother, sister, YaYa, Friend, and caregiver to many patients through Southeast Alabama Homecare.She is preceded in death by her parents, Charles Marvin Dunning and Mary Copeland Dunning.Survivors include her daughter Ashley Skinner (Kole) of Dothan; son Wes Dean (Alyssa) of Dothan; sisters Peggy Peters (Daniel) of Troy; Patricia Hartsfield (Luke) of Birmingham; Paula Walker (Mike) of Lafayette, La; Charlette Webber (Bob) of Hoover; grandchildren Hampton, Ally Kole and Emmy Ruth Skinner, Dawson and Hudson Dean, and several nieces and nephews.