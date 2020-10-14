Dr. James Walter "Walt" Jacobs
Dr. James Walter "Walt" Jacobs, III, a resident of Midland City passed away on Sunday, October 11, 2020 at his residence. He was 75.
Services will be held on Friday, October 16 at 11:00 am in Sunset Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Kyle Gatlin officiating. Family will receive friends at the funeral home for one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Covenant United Methodist Church or The Piarist Mission, 7279 KY-321, Hagerhill, KY 41222.
Walt was born on September 17, 1945 in West Point, GA and lived his early years there. He was a graduate of Asheville School, the University of Georgia with a Bachelor's degree, Auburn University with a Master's Degree, and the University of Alabama where he received his doctorate in Psychology. Walt moved to Dothan in 1979 and practiced as a psychologist for over forty years and was still working at the time of his death. Walt was an avid outdoorsman who loved hunting, fishing, and hiking. He was a voracious reader but especially enjoyed reading about American History and the Civil War. Walt was a passionate Alabama football fan. He was a member of Covenant United Methodist Church and attended the men's Thursday morning group. Walt was extremely fortunate because he was able to do most everything he wanted to do in life.
Survivors include his wife, Ann Jacobs; his sons, Joseph Henry "Joe" Jacobs and James Walter (Julia Morgan) Jacobs, IV; his grandchildren, Mary Hollingsworth Post, James Peyton Jacobs and William Morgan Jacobs; his brother, William M. Jacobs; his sister Kathryn Jacobs Payne; and several nieces and nephews.
Robert Byrd of Sunset Memorial Park Funeral Home. www.SunsetMemorialPark.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Dothan Eagle on Oct. 14, 2020.