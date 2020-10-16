Menu
Glendolyn Bailey Stevens
Glendolyn Bailey Stevens, a resident of Dale County, near the Echo Community, died late Wednesday morning, October 14, 2020, in a Dothan hospital. She was 80.

Graveside services will be held at 2:00 P.M. Sunday, October 18, 2020, in the New Hope Free Will Baptist Church Cemetery with Reverend Tim Sewell officiating. Holman-Headland Mortuary & Cremations is in charge of arrangements. The family will receive friends following the graveside service. Social distancing guidelines and masks will be observed.

You may sign a guest register at www.holmanmortuaries.com. Phone 334-693-3371.

Published by Dothan Eagle on Oct. 16, 2020.
Funeral services provided by:
Holman-Headland Mortuary
