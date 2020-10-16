Bobby Coleman Dillard
Bobby Coleman "BC" Dillard, 81, passed away on October 14, 2020 surrounded by his family and friends at his home in Dothan, AL.
Graveside services with military honors will be held at 4 pm on Saturday, October 17, 2020 in Sunset Memorial Park with Brother John Smith officiating. Flowers are being accepted or memorial contributions may be made to the charity of your choice
.
Bobby was the son of the late Pearlie Dolphus and Rosie Queen Victoria Dillard of Pike County, AL where Bobby was born. He served his country honorably in the United States Army and was an avid farmer in Houston County, AL for many years.
He is survived by one daughter, Lisa ( Rodney) Henderson; his two sons, Steven Wade (Christie) Dillard and Bobby Darin (Amy) Dillard; his 12 grandchildren; his 15 great-grandchildren; his brother, Joe (Sue) Dillard; and a very special friend, Joe Paul Armstrong; and a loving companion, Cindy Broxton.
In addition to his parents, Bobby was preceded in death by his brother, Dolphus Dillard, his 3 sisters, Foy Fuller, Flossie Senn, and Lois Golden.
Serving as active pallbearers will be Hunter Dillard, Trent Dillard, Reese Dillard, Dozier Dillard, Clint Dillard, Joey Dillard, Joe Paul Armstrong, Justin Henderson, and Ben Williams.
Robert Byrd of Sunset Memorial Park Funeral Home (334) 983-6604 www.SunsetMemorialPark.com
.
Published by Dothan Eagle on Oct. 16, 2020.