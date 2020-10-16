Alice Scarborough ArnoldAlice Scarborough Arnold, 76, of Dothan, AL entered the arms of her Lord and Savior Wednesday, October 14, 2020.Celebration of Life services will be announced at a later date.Alice was born on June 14, 1944 in Dothan, AL. She will live in our hearts as a loving wife, mother, memaw, sister, aunt, and friend to so many. Alice was an active member of Ridgecrest Baptist Church where she deeply loved her Sunday school class. Her weekends consisted of spending time with her granddaughters, watching Auburn football, thrift shopping, and going to Panama City Beach, FL to get her salt-air fix. Alice was passionate about rescuing cats and often visited and donated to Kitty College and FUR (Felines Under Rescue). She also loved visiting long-term care Residents of Extended Care in Dothan, AL and cultivated many long-lasting friendships.Alice requested that in lieu of flowers, to please make donations to Felines Under Rescue.She is preceded in death by parents, Seth Thomas Scarborough and Mary Nell Scarborough, and her sister, Miriam Scarborough.Survivors include her loving husband of over 55 years Ronald Dawsey Arnold of Dothan; daughter, Mary Kay Jackson of Panama City, FL; son and daughter-in-law, Seth & Elenda Arnold of Dothan; son, David Arnold of Montgomery; brother, Philip Scarborough of Panama City, FL; granddaughters, Laura Jackson, Lydia Jackson, Lily Arnold, Lacy Arnold, Aubre Arnold, Rose Arnold, Olivia Arnold and several nieces and nephews.