Evelyn Juanita Bright Hagerty
Evelyn Juanita Bright Hagerty of Enterprise passed away on Wednesday, October 14, 2020. She was 94.
Funeral services will be at 2:00 pm Monday, October 19, 2020 at Sorrells Funeral Home in Enterprise with Reverend Johnny Belcher officiating. Burial will follow in Meadowlawn Cemetery with Sorrells Funeral Home directing. The family will receive friends at the funeral home beginning at 1:00 pm and continue until time of service. The family has requested that all attendees please wear a mask.
Juanita was born July 29, 1926 to the late Richard and Nancy Bowden. She was preceded in death by her husband, Harold M. Bright, Sr., husband, Theodore Hagerty; and sons, Jerry Bright, Harold M. Bright, Jr. and Kenneth E. Bright. Juanita (Nita / Mama B), as she was known, spent many years as a den mother to cub scouts around Enterprise. She set the foundation for Cub Scouts to camp at Camp Alaflo, and her den was the first Cubs to ever camp there in the 1960s.
She was a retired AAFES accountant, and an amazing homemaker. She was adored by many and will always be known for her unconditional love and support of everyone she knew.
Survivors include her son, Eddie H. Bright (Bonnie); grandchildren, Kelli Whitlock (Stephen), Richard M. Bright (Alexann) and Shelley Barnes; and great-grandchildren, McKenzie, Everett, Caleb and Hannah.
Sorrells Funeral Home and Crematory of Enterprise is in charge of arrangements.
