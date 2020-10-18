William Leonard "Billy" McConnell
William Leonard "Billy" McConnell passed away on Thursday, October 15, 2020.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Billy was born on November 26, 1957 in Wyoming. He served in the United States Navy and would later become a professional welder. Billy was an avid Alabama fan and enjoyed trout fishing in his spare time. He was known by family and friends for being a wonderful storyteller and will be dearly missed by all who knew him.
Billy was preceded in death by his parents, Larry Allen, and Leona Finley Patterson.
Survivors include his sister, Teena Allen; his brothers, Charles (Wendy) McConnell, Steven Patterson, Scott Patterson, Shawn (Patricia) Patterson and Seth (Lindsey) Patterson; his nieces and nephews, Melissa Kirkland, Alexis McConnell, Zoey Patterson, Daniel Elmore, Tyler Elmore, Alyssa Smith, Carter Patterson, Chloe Patterson, Chase Patterson and Claire Patterson; and great-nephew and niece, Grant Kirkland and Payton Kirkland.
Robert Byrd of Sunset Memorial Park Funeral Home. www.SunsetMemorialPark.com
Published by Dothan Eagle on Oct. 18, 2020.