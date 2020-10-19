Menu
James Lafayette Dickerson
James Lafayette Dickerson

James "Lafayette" Dickerson, 72, of Ashford, passed away Friday, October 16, 2020.

Graveside services will be held 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at Ashford City Cemetery with Pastor Jerry Whitt officiating and Glover Funeral Home directing. The family will receive friends at the cemetery from 1:00 until 2:00 p.m. Tuesday prior to the service. In order for all to remain safe, all masking and social distancing guidelines will be required for those attending the services.

Published by Dothan Eagle on Oct. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
20
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Ashford City Cemetery
Oct
20
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Ashford City Cemetery
Funeral services provided by:
Glover Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
John Henrry
Friend
October 18, 2020
RIP my good man
Murray Williams
October 18, 2020