James Lafayette DickersonJames "Lafayette" Dickerson, 72, of Ashford, passed away Friday, October 16, 2020.Graveside services will be held 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at Ashford City Cemetery with Pastor Jerry Whitt officiating and Glover Funeral Home directing. The family will receive friends at the cemetery from 1:00 until 2:00 p.m. Tuesday prior to the service. In order for all to remain safe, all masking and social distancing guidelines will be required for those attending the services.