Paula L. Arnold
Age 84 passed away October18, 2020 after a long illness. Born August 9, 1936 at Pickwick Dam, TN.
Preceded in death by her parents, Carlos L. Lynch and Ruby Franks Lynch. Surviving are her husband, LTC (RET) Lipsy R. Arnold; daughter, Renee Arnold, Melbourne, FL; sons in Franklin, TN: Paul (Kerry) Arnold and Ray (Lillian) Arnold; grandchildren Simone Fox, Melbourne, FL; Megan Arnold Alsup (Caleb) and Dillon Arnold of Franklin, TN; her sister, Carole (Bob) Owen, Brentwood, TN, nephew, Lynch (Darla) Owen, Hermitage, TN and niece, Ruth Owen, Brentwood, TN. Her best friend since graduate school, Joyce Gladstone, Kings Mountain, NC, also survives. Other survivors are her aunt Dymple Franks, Franklin, TN and many cousins. She leaves many special friends, among them, Christie Cross, Franklin, and a multitude of friends in the Fort Rucker, AL, area, including, Marilyn Rarick, Ken Marchman, Betty and Will Wittekind, Chuck and Valera Thomley. Paula's final wishes were that there be no funeral or memorials service. She will be cremated.
Donations may be made to Graceworks Ministries, 104 Southeast Pkwy, Franklin, Tn 37064 (phone 615 794-9055); St. Phillips Catholic Church, 118 2nd Ave. S., Franklin, TN 37064. (phone 615 794-8588): Middle Tennessee Boxer Rescue, 330 Franklin Road, #135A-192, Brentwood, TN 37027, Phone: (629) 777-4001; Wounded Warrior Project
, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516, https://www.woundedwarriorproject.org
Ammen Family Cremation and Funeral Care, 1001 Hickory St, Melbourne, FL 32901, (321) 724-2222
Published by Dothan Eagle on Oct. 25, 2020.