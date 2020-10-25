Kenneth Paul SewellKenneth Paul Sewell, 83, of Hollywood, Florida, passed away on Wednesday, September 30th, 2020. Ken was born in a farm community near Dothan, Alabama to Carl and Ressie Sewell on February 4th, 1937. He went to school in Fadette, Alabama and graduated from Slocomb High School. He treasured his early years on the farm and loved to reminisce about his family and visited them whenever possible.Ken developed a love of airplanes early on, watching aircraft from nearby Tyndall AFB executing maneuvers over the fields of the farm. He joined the United States Air Force and was awarded a Good Conduct Medal. After his service, he attended and became a flying instructor at Sowell Aviation in Panama City, Florida. He was certified to fly single as well as multi engine aircraft and held an instrument rating. Ken later pursued a long career in aviation and worked in many areas of the airline industry, including Passenger Service, Airport Operations, Reservations, and Air Cargo for Southern Airways, National Airlines, Pan American Airways, finally retiring from United Airlines. He married Mickey Ann Sewell on May 4th, 1992 on board the Pan American China Clipper II, the last 747 aircraft left in Miami, Florida following the demise of Pan Am.Ken is preceded in death by his father and mother, Carl and Ressie Sewell, two brothers, Mancil and Eugene, and six nephews.Ken is survived by his wife, Mickey, his first wife, Jeanne, his son Keith, his daughter and husband, Paula and Mike Cooper, his step-daughter and husband, Kelly and Chris Lewczyk, his sister and husband, Laverne and Robert McGriff, his brother and wife, Larry and Janie Sewell, two grandchildren, Kayla and Lakin, one great-grandchild, Cooper, and numerous beloved nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews. He leaves so many friends not only from the airline business but great neighbors and friends from Canyon Lake, Texas where he most recently lived, Houston, Texas, and from his childhood home in Slocomb.Ken's family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Memorial Regional Hospital and all of his doctors for their efforts. We will forever miss him but we know he was getting tired. He loved his family and his sweet home Alabama. Roll Tide and stay cool!