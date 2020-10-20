Sue Turner
Bertha Sue Turner, a resident of Newton, AL passed away in her home with loved ones at her side on Saturday, October 17, 2020. She was 74 years old.
Funeral services will be held at 11 am on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 in Sunset Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Clayton "Bimbo" Turner officiating. Burial will follow in Newton City Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Wednesday from 10-11 am.
Sue was born on February 25, 1946 in Dale County. She was the daughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. Henry Holder. Sue spent her life as a resident of Newton, AL. She loved spending time in the mountains, sewing, and spending time with family.
Sue is preceded in death by her mother, Johnny Merlye Holder, her father, Henry Holder, her brothers, Wilmer Eugene Holder, William Holder, Jimmy Clyde Holder, and J. W. Holder.
Survivors include her husband of 58 years, Jackie Turner; her sons, Tony Turner and Ronnie (Beth) Turner; her daughters, Mickey (Larry) Helms and Paige Turner; her grandchildren, Casey Turner, Haisty (Brandy) Helms, T. (Brittany) Turner, Shelbi (Marty) Powell; her 10 great-grandchildren; a brother, Jerry Holder; and numerous extended family and friends.
Serving as active pallbearers will be Haisty Helms, T. Turner, Wilmer Holder, Derek Holder, Marty Powell, Lee Holder, and Mark Potts.
Robert Byrd of Sunset Memorial Park Funeral Home. www.SunsetMemorialPark.com
Published by Dothan Eagle on Oct. 20, 2020.