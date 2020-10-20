Martha Frances Sneed Cherry
Martha Frances Sneed Cherry, a resident of Dothan, passed away Sunday, October 18, 2020 at Hartford Health Care.
Graveside services will be held 10:00 am Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at Memory Hill Cemetery with Pastor Troy West officiating and Glover Funeral Home directing. The family will receive friends following the graveside service. At other times the family will be at 196 Watson Road. Flowers are being accepted.
Mrs. Cherry was born February 5, 1942 in Gurley, Alabama to Walter Laymon Sneed Sr. and Ruby Henrietta Clark Sneed. She lived the early years of her life in Gurley and was a graduate of Madison County High School in Gurley. Mrs. Cherry was a homemaker and of the Baptist faith.
She is predeceased by her parents, Walter Laymon Sneed, Sr. and Ruby Henrietta Clark Sneed; her husband, Thomas Walton Cherry; and three brothers, Walter Laymon Sneed, Jr., Joel Dean Sneed and James Nelson Sneed.
Survivors include a son, Paul Thomas Cherry (Dana) of Phoenix, Arizona; a daughter, Joanne Griffin (Tony) of Ashford; four grandchildren, Addie Ceballos (Pablo), Amanda Stevens (Jeremy), Aidan Marx (Trevor) and Heather Lambert (Scott); six great grandchildren; brothers and sisters, Robert Hershel Sneed (Linda), Bernard Clayton Wayne Sneed (Diane), Carol Ann Sneed, Jerry Dale Sneed (Kathy), Ruby Lynn Sneed Childers (Timothy) and Wanda Kay Sneed Nelson (Steven).
Glover Funeral Home of Dothan has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Please sign the guestbook online at www.gloverfuneral.com
. (334) 699-3888.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Dothan Eagle on Oct. 20, 2020.