Charles Ray McCord
Mr. Charles Ray McCord, age 86, a resident of Dothan, passed away Sunday, October 18, 2020, at his home.
Funeral services will be held 11:00 am, Wednesday, October 21, 2020, at Glover Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Jim Tate and Reverend Rick Glenn officiating. Burial will follow in Memory Hill Cemetery with Glover Funeral Home directing.
The family will receive friends Wednesday from 9:45 am until 10:45 am at Glover Funeral Home. Flowers will be accepted or memorial contributions may be made to Memphis Baptist Church, 4595 Eddins Road, Dothan, AL, 36301.
Mr. Charles was born November 9, 1933 in Houston County to Johnny Roy McCord and Onnie Lee Sallas. He grew up around Memphis Baptist Church and graduated from Cottonwood High School in 1952. Mr. Charles served in the United States Air Force for four years. He was a salesman for Colonial Bread Company, Sunbeam Bread Company, and Pipco Chemical Company, where he worked for twelve years until his retirement. He was a faithful member of Memphis Baptist Church.
Mr. Charles is preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Bobbie Johnson.
Survivors include his wife of 66 years, Jean Evelyn Cook McCord of Dothan; a son, Clay McCord (Renee) of Rehobeth; a daughter, Donna Cumbest (Jeff) of Mobile; four grandchildren, Dustin McCord (Kelly) of Rehobeth, Rustin McCord (Jessica) of Wicksburg, Hannah Kirkland (Lance) of Dothan, Clayton Cumbest of Mobile; six great-grandchildren, Olivia and Gunner McCord, Ben and Blakely McCord, Blair Kirkland, Ivey Kirkland; three nieces, Cynthia Johnson of Pensacola, FL, Kelly Middleton of Dothan, Paula Middleton of Las Vegas, NV; two nephews, Keith Johnson, of Pensacola, FL, and Mike Kent of Dothan; brother and sister-in-law, Bobby Long (Sue).
Serving as active pallbearers will be Clayton Cumbest, Dustin McCord, Rustin McCord, Lance Kirkland, Jimmy Johnson and Sammy Roney.
Glover Funeral Home of Dothan has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Please sign the guestbook online at www.gloverfuneral.com
. (334) 699-3888.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Dothan Eagle on Oct. 20, 2020.