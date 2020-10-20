James Benjamin Miles, II
James Benjamin Miles II, a resident of Taylor, Alabama, died October 17, 2020 at his home following a brief illness.
Graveside services will be held at 11 AM, Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at Gardens of Memory Cemetery with Chaplain Bobby Enfinger officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial donations be made to either the Disabled American Veterans
Chapter #94 221 Williams Drive, Ozark, AL 36360 or the American Lung Association
1-800-586-4872.
Mr. Miles, also known as "Benny", "Gator", or "Jim" to family and friends has lived in Houston County since 1979. He served in the United States Air Force after graduating from Robinson High School in Tampa, Florida. He completed his military career after retiring disabled from the United States Navy.
He is preceded in death by his loving parents, James B. and Martha Miles.
Survivors include his daughter, Leona and Freddie Wolthoff; sisters, Gail Mallion, Dothan, AL, Sheila and Doug Green, Vancouver, B.C.; brother, Richard and Christine Miles, New Port Richey, FL; aunts, Cathy Jordan, Dothan, AL, Nita Turner, Slatha Lassiter; and uncle Peter Jordan, Pensacola, FL; as well as many nieces and nephews.
Mr. Miles was a trusted son, brother, and friend to all who knew him. His humor, love, and presence will be truly missed.
Published by Dothan Eagle on Oct. 20, 2020.