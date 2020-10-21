Emma Nell JohnsonEmma Nell Johnson, 94, a resident of Dothan, died on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at her residence. She was born in Coffee County, AL., to the late James Cleveland Wilson and Delela (Teal) Wilson.A private family graveside service will be held at Memory Hill Cemetery.Emma was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother who took pride in taking care of her family. She was a member of First Presbyterian Church in Dothan.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, Andrew Clayton Johnson, Sr.Survivors include her sons; Andrew Johnson Jr, and Randy (Maria) Johnson, sister, Mavis Zumstein, grandchildren; Brenton (Kimberly) Johnson, Ashley Johnson, and Aaron (Sherry) Rice, great-grandchildren; Lila Madden, Drew Johnson, Ada Johnson, and Jimmy Johnson.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to First Presbyterian Church, 3012 W Main St, Dothan, AL 36305.