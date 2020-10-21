Annie Charlene Davis
Annie Charlene Davis was born on November 15, 1926 in Ethelsville, Alabama. She was the daughter of Marvin Taylor and Delta Thompson Taylor. Charlene was one of eleven children. She spent her childhood and youth in the West Alabama area, primarily in Kennedy, Alabama, where she graduated from high school. She went to nursing school at Druid City Hospital where she graduated in 1947. She and her future husband, James Lindbergh Davis, also from Kennedy, had known each other for most of their lives. They got married on September 7, 1947.
Charlene and Lindy had four sons, all born four years apart: Mike, '48, Steve, '52, Lindy, '56, and Taylor, '60. Lindy, being an accountant by education, had figured that four years apart would mean only one in college at a time. So much for plans. He didn't count on law school, MBA, and seminary for his kids.
Charlene and Lindy moved to Dothan in '48, where Lindy took a job at Chapman Construction Company. He would later form and be the president of Lindy Homes. They would spend their adult lives in Dothan raising their children.
Charlene will be remembered by her children as a good, loving mom. She cooked thousands of meals for her kids and attended hundreds of sporting events, often being the loudest mom (sometimes embarrassingly so) in the stands. Her sons never once doubted her love or support.
She was a good athlete and enjoyed playing golf with her friends at the Dothan Country Club. She was very competitive at golf, ping pong, or any sport or card game.
She was involved in community events and loved her church, the First Baptist Church of Dothan. She was active in Sunday school, served on the Benevolence Committee, and as a senior adult she fulfilled a life-long dream of singing in the adult choir. Charlene lived out her Christian faith diligently and faithfully.
Charlene and Lindy had many couples friends in Dothan who made life so enjoyable. Whether it a supper club with friends or trips to Panama City Beach, life was enriched by those they loved so much. Charlene and Lindy also enjoyed traveling, talking often about trips to Spain, Acapulco, and Hawaii.
She was raised as a die-hard Alabama Crimson Tide fan. She and Lindy went to countless Bama games, taking their sons, and enjoying the company of extended family in the Tuscaloosa/Kennedy area.
She loved deeply her brothers and sisters and countless nephews and nieces.
Charlene took great pride in the accomplishments of her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. In her later years, after Lindy Sr.'s and Mike's death, she moved to the Tuscaloosa area to live and be near family. Her last years were spent in the Morning Pointe Assisted Living facility there where she received great care and made many new friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Lindy Sr., son Mike, and her siblings: Sisters: Connie Richards, Lucille Alexander, Ruby Smith, Martha Strickland, and brothers: Otha Taylor, Murray Taylor, Doc Taylor, Jonas (Buddy), Bill Taylor, and Ottis Taylor.
She is survived by her sons, Steve, Lindy, Taylor and his wife Anita, grandchildren Brookelyn Rellah (Mike), Tyler and his wife, Caroline, Natalie Davis (Steve), and Ashley (Nicholas) Sharp and Charles Davis (Taylor), great grandchildren Gaeton and Bishop Rellah, and Emma Davis Sharp.
The family will hold a grave side service at Memory Hill Cemetery in Dothan on October 22, 2020. Visitation will be from 12:00 – 1:00 at Sunset Memorial Park, 1700 Barrington Road, Midland City, AL 36350. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to "Sheri Davis 5K" and sent to First Baptist Church, 102 Dixie Street, Carrollton, GA 30117.
Robert Byrd of Sunset Memorial Park Funeral Home. www.SunsetMemorialPark.com
Published by Dothan Eagle on Oct. 21, 2020.