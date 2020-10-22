Rodney Price
Mr. Rodney Price of Geneva, Alabama passed away, Tuesday, October 20, 2020, at the age of 75.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, October 23, 2020 in the chapel of Warren Holloway Ward Funeral Home of Geneva with Rev. Teddy Ward officiating. Burial will follow in the Friendship Cemetery with Warren Holloway Ward Funeral Home of Geneva directing. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday beginning at 12:30 p.m.
Warren~Holloway~Ward Funeral Home (334) 684-9999, is in charge of arrangements. "Continuing The Trust You've Placed In Us" To sign a guest register, please visit: www.whwfuneralhome.net
Published by Dothan Eagle on Oct. 22, 2020.