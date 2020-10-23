Menu
Rebecca Ann Sanders
Rebecca Ann Sanders, a resident of Chipley, FL, passed away on October 20, 2020. She was 55 years old.

Funeral services will be held at 2 pm on Sunday, October 25, 2020 in Sunset Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Sunset Memorial Park. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Sunday from 1-2 pm.

Robert Byrd of Sunset Memorial Park Funeral Home. www.SunsetMemorialPark.com

Published by Dothan Eagle on Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
25
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Sunset Memorial Park, Funeral Home and Crematory, LLC
1700 Barrington Rd, Midland City, AL 36350
Oct
25
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Sunset Memorial Park, Funeral Home and Crematory, LLC
1700 Barrington Rd, Midland City, AL 36350
