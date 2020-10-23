Menu
1931 - 2020
Rosie Lee Herndon, a resident of Dothan, AL passed away at a local hospital on Wednesday, October 21, 2020. She was 88 years old.

Graveside services will be held on Friday, October 23, 2020 at 9:00 am in Memory Hill Cemetery with Pastor Jerry Smith officiating.

Rosie was born in Echo, Alabama on December 18, 1931 and lived there the early years of her life. In 1946, she married Jack Herndon and moved to Dothan and resided there the remainder of her life. Rosie was employed with Sony for several years until her retirement. She was a member of Eastside Freewill Baptist Church.

Survivors include her son, Glen (Gracie) Herndon; her daughter, Joan (Wyatt) Newton; her grandchildren, Holly Herndon, Justin Herndon, and Wyatt Newton; her great-granddaughter, Grace Herndon; her great-great granddaughter, Kamilah Herndon; and several nieces and nephews.

Robert Byrd of Sunset Memorial Park Funeral Home (334) 983-6604 www.SunsetMemorialPark.com

Published by Dothan Eagle on Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
23
Graveside service
9:00a.m.
Memory Hill Cemetery
Funeral services provided by:
Sunset Memorial Park, Funeral Home and Crematory, LLC
