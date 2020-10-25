Robert RadekeRobert Radeke, age 80 of Dothan, passed away Friday morning, October 23, 2020 at his residence, surrounded by his family and under the care of Kindred Hospice.Per the wishes of the family, Family First Funeral Care will provide a Simple Cremation for the Radeke family. In lieu of flowers, the family asked that contributions be made to Wiregrass Hope Group, 171 Westgate Parkway, Dothan, AL 36303.Mr. Robert was born May 5, 1940 in Iowa, to the late Wallace Frank and Catherine Lucille Schultz Radeke. He honorably served in the U.S. Army. After his years in the service, he worked as a forester for many years until his retirement. Robert had lived in Tennessee for thirty years prior to moving to Dothan in 1997, where he lived for the remainder of his life. He was an active member of the Newcomers Club and was known for making his own "brew" which he thought was better than what could be found in any store. Robert loved gardening, fishing, dancing and liked to live life "with all of the gusto he could muster". However, nothing mattered more than spending time with his family, all of whom will miss him very much.Robert is survived by his wife of 57 years, Dot Radeke of Dothan; a son and daughter-in-law, Michael and Paula Radeke; two daughters and a son-in-law, Loretta Radeke Garrett and Joe, Anne Radeke Barr; a brother and sister-in-law, Tom and Suzanne Radeke. Also surviving are eight grandchildren, Natalie Davis, Wesley Davis and his wife, Heidi, Sarah Radeke, Dillon Barr, Lucas Barr, Patrick Barr, Nathan Barr and Karla Radeke Stokes and her husband, Marcus, and four great grandchildren, Wyatt Davis, Tucker Davis, Nora Stokes and Lukas Stokes.