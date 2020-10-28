Janie Arnold
Janie Arnold, a resident of Dothan, passed away on October 22, 2020 at a local hospital. She was 84.
A graveside in honor of Janie will be Sunday, November 1, 2020 at 2 pm at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church Cemetery at 183 Pleasant Hill road, Slocomb, Alabama 36375. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to In Touch Ministries Charles F. Stanley or Wiregrass Humane Society.
Janie McLeod Arnold, born in Ashford, Alabama to James G. and Lucy A. Mcleod on September 11, 1936. Janie graduated from Columbia Highschool – Columbia, Alabama and moved to Panama City, Florida where she worked at Commercial Bank. She then moved to Dothan and worked at Blumberg's clothing store before marrying retired Major and Personnel Director – City of Dothan William M. Arnold They married in April of 1971. Janie was also employed as secretary for the city of Dothan's personnel Department. Janie attended Lafayette United Methodist Church for a number of years and said has always been a faithful follower of Christ, and a devoted mother, and grandmother. She will always be remembered for her radiant smile and kind heart. She will be greatly missed.
Left to cherish the memories of Janie include her children; Jenie Arnold Burns (48) of Dothan, son-in-law Hubert (52) of Dothan, grandchildren; McKayla (18), Houston (17), Caroline (14) Burns all of Dothan, sister; June Lewis of Dothan, brother; David McLeod of Ashford, nieces; Jan Davis Powell of Jacksonville, Florida, and Cindi Jo McLeod of Ashford, Alabama, nephews; Joe Lewis of Decatur of Alabama, Steve Lewis of Dothan, Alabama.
Robert Byrd of Sunset Memorial Park Funeral Home www.SunsetMemorialPark.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Dothan Eagle on Oct. 28, 2020.