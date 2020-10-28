Joseph Lamar Vaughn
Joseph Lamar Vaughn of Geneva, Alabama, was ushered into his Heavenly home by his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on October 13, 2020, at the age of 78, after a short illness. Lamar was born on January 5, 1942, in Dothan, Alabama, to Jake S. Vaughn and Lillie Mae Cherry Vaughn.
He grew up and attended school in Dothan. After graduating from Dothan High School in 1960, Lamar immediately went to Howard College (now Samford University) in Birmingham to attend pharmacy school. There he met Mary Charlene Callaway, also a pharmacy student, whom he married in 1962. Lamar and Charlene graduated with their pharmacy degrees in 1964 and moved to Geneva the following year. Lamar enjoyed a career spanning over four decades as a community pharmacist, primarily at Center Drug Store, until his retirement in 2006. He was a Registered Pharmacist for over 50 years, and was a member of Wiregrass Pharmaceutical Association and Alabama Pharmacy Association.
Lamar had placed his faith and trust in Jesus Christ at an early age while growing up as a member of First Baptist Church Dothan. In Geneva, he and Charlene joined First Baptist Church where they have continued to be faithful members serving the Lord and the Church. Through the years, he served on various committees and as a trustee, taught Sunday School and Discipleship Training, and served as a deacon. He was a Deacon Emeritus at the time of his death. Lamar also selflessly served his drug store customers throughout his career and he deeply loved and honorably provided for his family.
Lamar was preceded in death by his parents, his sister, Marjorie Ann Vaughn Thomley and her husband Taft (Tom), his sister-in-law, Cornelia Callaway Basileo (Connie), and brother-in-law, Charles Edmon Callaway, Jr., (George). Lamar is survived by his wife of over 58 years, Charlene Callaway Vaughn; his four children: son, Joseph Lamar Vaughn, Jr., (Joey) and wife Jamie; three daughters, Amy Charlene Vaughn; Emily Vaughn Frost and husband Jim; and Marla Kaye Vaughn; his grandchildren, to whom he was affectionately known as "Pop": Joseph Lamar Vaughn III and wife Rachel, Jordan Lynn Burdetsky and husband David, Jonathan Luke Vaughn, Payne Bryant Frost and Vaughn Robert Frost; and his great-grandchildren: Eliza Rose Vaughn, Rowan Grae Burdetsky, and Juliet Camille Vaughn (who is due to be born in early November). He is also survived by his brother, Jake Vaughn and wife Peggy; his sisters-in-law, Nancy Callaway Williford and husband Tommy, and Brenda Callaway; his brother-in-law, Dominick Basileo; and many nephews and nieces.
Visitation will be held Saturday, October 31, 2020, from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at First Baptist Church Geneva (309 S. Commerce Street). Masks and social distancing are required by the family. The funeral service will be held Sunday, November 1, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. at First Baptist Church Geneva with Dr. Ed Scott and Reverend Nathan Carroll officiating. Interment will follow at Memory Hill Cemetery in Dothan, Alabama, with David Thomley and Mike Thomley officiating, and Pittman Funeral Home of Geneva directing. Again, masks and social distancing are required by the family.
Serving as pallbearers will be David Burdetsky, Jim Frost, Payne Frost, Vaughn Frost, Jonathan Vaughn, and Joseph Vaughn.
Memorial gifts may be made to First Baptist Church Geneva Building Fund. www.pittmanfuneral.com
.
Published by Dothan Eagle on Oct. 28, 2020.