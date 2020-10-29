June West Austin
Mrs. June West Austin, age 82, passed away Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at Southeast Health.
Graveside funeral services will be held 11:00 AM Friday, October 30, 2020 at Memory Hill Cemetery with Reverend Taylor Rutland and Reverend Bob Gross officiating with Kendall Glover directing. There will be no formal visitation, but for the services, the family requests that social distancing and wearing of mask be observed.
In lieu of flowers, the family request contributions may be made in June's memory to The First Baptist Church of Dothan General Fund.
Mrs. Austin was born August 12, 1938 to the late Reverend Brannon and Georgia Williams West. She was a graduate of Cottonwood High School and was owner and operator of J. Austin Advertising Company and was a member of the First Baptist Church of Dothan.
In additions to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, David West.
June is survived by her husband, Larry Austin, Dothan; a son, Joe Austin (Jan), Albany, GA; a daughter, Karen Austin Pybus (Billy), Dothan; two sisters, Linda Whitehead, Dothan and Peggy West Montoya, Atlanta, GA; six grandchildren, Matt Austin (Brigitte), Ben Austin (Ashley), Logan Austin (Haley), Ashley Pierce (Joe), Austin Wells (Ashley), and Bradley Wells; three great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews also survive.
Glover Funeral Home of Dothan has been entrusted with the arrangements. (334) 699-3888. Please sign the guestbook online at www.gloverfuneral.com
Published by Dothan Eagle on Oct. 29, 2020.