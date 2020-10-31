Patricia R. EvansPatricia R. Evans was born October 9, 1948 and passed away at SE Health on October 27, 2020. Such a beautiful, loving, sweet Wife, Mother, Grandmother and friend.Funeral Services for Mrs. Pat will be held at 2pm Sunday, November 1, 2020 at Logos Baptist Church with Pastor David Anderson officiating. Burial will follow in Gardens of Memory with Reverend Ronnie Smith delivering the eulogy. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Saturday, October 31, 2020 from 4-6pm. Flowers will be accepted, or contributions can be made to Logos Baptist Church, 736 S. Shady Lane, Dothan, AL 36301 or to Gideons International, PO Box 97251, Washington, DC 20090-7251. The service will be live streamed via Facebook at Family First Funeral Care Facebook page. Social distancing will be observed.Mrs. Pat was a faithful member of Logos Baptist Church serving as a nursery worker. Pat was a member of the Gideon's International Auxiliary. She was also active with the Dothan Chamber of Commerce having been "Diplomat of the Year", "Ambassador of the Year" and with Joe was "Small Business Person of the Year 2018". She so enjoyed dinner with her "Wicksburg 67" special friends and lunch with her "Chamber Group".She was predeceased by her Mother Kathleen Simpkins and survived by her husband of 51 years, Joe; her son Joey (Wendi) Evans; granddaughters Emily, Elizabeth, Madison and Jordan Evans; her sister Carol (Charlie) Mingus; and her brother Kenny (Marie) Reynolds along with many special nieces and nephews.Serving as active pallbearers are the Deacons of Logos Baptist Church.