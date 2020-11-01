Rodney Dale Rogers
Rodney Dale Rogers, born in Lafayette, Louisiana attended Our Lady of Fatima parochial school, graduated from Lafayette High School in 1966, and finished with a master's degree from LSU in Nuclear Engineering. He briefly worked offshore before moving with his wife Cindy to start a career at Alabama Power. In Birmingham, they made friendships that lasted a lifetime. Rod spent the next 45 years as an integral part of the Farley Nuclear village from the very beginning with the first start-up of unit one. He never missed an opportunity to visit and spend quality time with his Dothan family. Rod treated everyone like family. He was member of Saint Columba Catholic Church in Dothan, Alabama; his love for Christ was evident in the simple kindness shown in his everyday life.
For 51 years of marriage, Rod was the family cook. His grandkids loved his gumbo (James' rice & gravy) and his friends loved his spicy Cajun touch. His patient nature and servant's heart never turned down the chance to serve a good meal. He had a spirit for sharing and gave freely of himself. People knew and loved that about him. He was actively involved at Houston Academy with his children and his grandkids for 38 years. He cherished the memories and friendships made through the football field, the basketball court and class field trips. He tried retirement for 5 years; it allowed him time to travel, garden, cook for Mama Tinas soup kitchen, and even substitute teach chemistry, organic chemistry and physics for the amazing Ned Jenne at Houston Academy. Ned had the highest confidence in Rod's engineering knowledge. He enjoyed catering to the needs of his mother-in-law Rosa Nelson for many years. He never missed a chance at a road trip with Valerie, Katelyn, Cindy, and the girl gang. He fit right in at whatever capacity was needed; this was perhaps one of his most endearing qualities.
Perhaps, he was happiest riding his tractor, duck hunting with Jeremy, Zach, Brooks and the duck crew, fishing with his life-long friends or James, conversing with his baby sister Debbie, or watching the bay view sunsets with Abby, Layla and friends at Turtlegrass.
Rod joined Jesus early morning on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at the age of 72 from lung damage due to COVID. Out of respect for the safety of our friends and family, the celebration of life will be hosted by radio on the JOY FM 94.3 or online at alabama.thejoyfm.com
on Sunday, November 1, 2020 at 4:30 pm. Please join us between 4:00 pm and 4:30 pm at 1288 County Road 4, Columbia, AL 36319 to enjoy a hay field sunset and listen to the broadcasted celebration. We ask that people remain in cars and know that everyone's safety is our first concern. Pops always put safety first at work or at play. In lieu of food, the family requests deliveries to COVID floor workers who are tirelessly fighting this virus on a daily basis. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Wiregrass United Way.
He leaves his family in Dothan: his spouse, Cynthia Nelson Rogers; his daughter, Valerie Vinson and husband Jeremy; his son, Zachary Rogers and wife Abby; his grandchildren, Katelyn and Brooks Vinson, Layla and James Rogers; mother-in law, Rosa Nelson. Other loved survivors include a sister, Debbie Atchison and husband Haynes of Parker, TX; brothers, Tracy Rogers and wife Brenda, Kirk Rogers and wife Kathy; sister-in- law, Joy Rogers; aunt, Cora Mae Rogers; aunt, Ellen Bernard; sister-in law, Pam Gravouia and husband Rick, all of Lafayette, LA; godmother aunt Virginia Thayer of Grand Isle, LA; sister-in-law, Janet DeStigter and husband Doug of Sioux City, IA; nieces and nephews in Texas, Iowa, and Louisiana.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Clyde Edward Rogers and Lois Dale Raggio of Lafayette, LA and his younger brother, Michael Rogers.
