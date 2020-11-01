O.D. Brackins
Mr. O.D. Brackins, a resident of Wicksburg, died early Friday morning, October 30, 2020 in a Dothan hospital. He was 87.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M. Tuesday, November 2, 2020 in the Fuqua Bankston Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Jarred Stanley officiating. Burial will follow in the Newton City Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1:00 until 2:00 P.M. Tuesday at the funeral home.
.
.
