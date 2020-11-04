Drewey H. Pridgen, Sr.Drewey H. Pridgen, Sr., age 93, of Geneva, AL went to his heavenly home on Saturday, October 31, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. A private funeral service and burial was held on Tuesday with Pittman Funeral Home of Geneva, directing. Memorials may be made in his memory to Westside United Methodist Church, 1010 West Maple Avenue, Geneva, AL 36340.Mr. Pridgen was born in Geneva County, AL on July 8, 1927, to the late Joseph Grady Pridgen and Gracie Estelle Spivey Pridgen. He married Mae Ernestine Wills in March of 1947. After spending fourteen months in the US Navy, he graduated from Geneva High School, Class of 1947. After finishing high school, Mr. Pridgen worked at Ft. Rucker for twenty years. He then opened Pridgen Carpets in 1976, where he worked until his retirement in 1994. While working at the carpet store, he sincerely enjoyed reporting the early morning news for WGEA.He loved fishing at sunrise on the beach. He also enjoyed fishing and fellowship with his family and friends at the Pond House. He was a lifetime and faithful member of Westside United Methodist Church. He was also involved in the Methodist Men's Organization, The Gleeners, and he frequently visited people at the nursing home. He was preceded in death by a son, Mark Pridgen; grandson, Drew Pridgen; and all six of his siblings, Wilbur, Stina, Merle, Earl, Martha, and Myrtle. He was the last of his generation.He is survived by his wife, Ernestine "Tina" Pridgen of Geneva; two sons, Drewey Hampton Pridgen, Jr. (Denise) of Melbourne, FL, and Keven Pridgen (Maria) of Costa Rica; two daughters, Mary Ann Bixby (Jim) of Hartford, and Julie Lambert (Mark) Stillwater, OK; ten grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. The family would like to express its gratitude to Mr. Pridgen's caregiver, Amy Fondren Hendrix.