Teresa Melissa Knight
Teresa Melissa Knight, 65, of Slocomb, AL passed away on Sunday, November 1, 2020 at Southeast Health.
Teresa is survived by her loving husband of 45 years, Joe Knight of Slocomb, two sons, Andy Knight of Dothan, and Scott Knight of Slocomb, two brothers Delwin Corbitt of Murfresboro, TN, and Wayne Corbitt of Graceville, one sister, Paula Rogers of Slocomb, and four grandchildren.
Graveside services for Teresa will be at 2:00 PM, on November 4, 2020 at Mount Calvary Baptist Church Cemetery with Dr. J. Chris Adams officiating.
Family will receive friends from 1:00 PM until time of service from the graveside.
