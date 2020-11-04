Menu
Rodney Ryals Chambliss
1952 - 2020
BORN
1952
DIED
2020
Rodney Ryals Chambliss

Rodney Ryals Chambliss of Taylor, AL, passed away on Monday, November 2, 2020. He was 68 years old.

Graveside services will be held 4 pm Friday, November 6, 2020 at Sunset Memorial Park with Rev. Charles Goldsmith officiating. The family will receive friends at Sunset Funeral Home on Thursday, November 5, 2020 from 4 -6 pm.

Robert Byrd of Sunset Memorial Park Funeral Home (334) 983-6604 www.SunsetMemorialPark.com

Published by Dothan Eagle on Nov. 4, 2020.
Funeral services provided by:
Sunset Memorial Park, Funeral Home and Crematory, LLC
