Menu
Search
Menu
Dothan Eagle
Dothan Eagle HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Mary Elizabeth Johnson–Calhoun
1967 - 2020
BORN
1967
DIED
2020
Mary Johnson – Calhoun

On October 31, 2020, Mary Elizabeth Johnson – Calhoun passed away at the age of 53, with family by her side.

A private family funeral service in honor of Mary will be at 11 am on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at Sunset Memorial Park Funeral Home with Larry Springfield officiating. Burial will immediately follow at Gates of Heaven Cemetery in Dothan. The family will receive friends on Friday, November 6, 2020 from 4 – 6 pm at the funeral home.

Mary was born July 1, 1967 in Headland, Alabama to Willie J. Johnson and Mary Eunice Johnson. She is preceded in death by her father.

Mary graduated from Dothan High School in 1985. She received her LPN degree from Wallace Community College Dothan, then went on to Auburn University Montgomery to receive her Bachelor of Arts in Communication/Speech and then to University of West Georgia to receive her Master's in education in speech pathology. She was employed by Dutchtown Elementary School in McDonough, Georgia.

Mary leaves to cherish her loving mother, one sister Sherry (Jeffrey) Springfield, one brother Willie Charles (Jeanetta) Johnson, four nieces: Tawanda (Kendrick) Ware, Kiera Springfield, Sharis Blackmon, Chrystle Martin; one nephew Zachary Johnson; four great nieces and three great nephews.

The family would like to send a special thanks to Dutchtown Elementary School Staff and friends for their warm love, caring and affection to our family during this difficult time.

Robert Byrd of Sunset Memorial Park Funeral Home (334) 983-6604 www.SunsetMemorialPark.com

To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Dothan Eagle on Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Sunset Memorial Park, Funeral Home and Crematory, LLC
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.