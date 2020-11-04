Luverne Rich Skipper
Luverne Rich Skipper, a resident of Kinsey, died Tuesday afternoon, November 3, 2020, at her home. She was 90.
Graveside services will be held at 11:00 A.M. Thursday, November 5, 2020, in Gardens of Memory with Reverend Travis Free officiating. Holman-Headland Mortuary & Cremations is in charge of arrangements. The family will receive friends following the graveside service. Social distancing and mask guidelines will be observed.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Resource Center, P.O. Box 1170, Dothan, AL 36302.
Mrs. Skipper was born and reared in Kinsey and was a graduate of the Houston County High School in Columbia. She was a member of the Kinsey United Methodist Church where she formerly taught Children's Sunday School. Mrs. Skipper was retired as the Owner and Operator of Luverne's Beauty Salon in Kinsey. In earlier years, she owned and operated Luverne's Beauty Shop in Headland. She was preceded in death by her father, James J. Huey Rich, her mother, Alva Clemmons Rich, her husband, Haywood L. Skipper, a granddaughter, Peyton Pennington, five sisters, Bertha Fletcher, Cula Mae Armstrong, Gladys Raley, Alice Lewis and Clara Mae Bowling, and three brothers, J.W. Rich, Ray Rich and Dwight Rich.
Surviving relatives include two daughters, Deborah Skipper Furqueron (George), Kinsey; and Patsy Skipper Sanders (Dr. Wallace Sanders), Dothan; a sister-in-law, Nell Rich, Eustice, FL; eight grandchildren, Danny Sconyers, Brian Sconyers (Allison), Glenn Sanders, Sean Sanders, Heather Levengood (Jereme), Jeremiah Sanders, Christopher Felton; a grandson-in-law, Mike Pennington; several great-grandchildren.
The family would like to express their appreciation to the caregivers and Kindred Hospice for the loving care and kindness shown to Mrs. Skipper during her illness.
