Herman Glenn Brown Sr.
Herman Glenn Brown, Sr.

Herman Glenn Brown, Sr., a resident of Ozark, died early Tuesday morning, November 3, 2020, in a Dothan Hospital. He was 83.

Graveside services will be held at 2:00 P.M. Friday, November 6, 2020, at Memory Hill Cemetery, Dothan, with Pastor Jerry Walker officiating. Holman-Headland Mortuary & Cremations is in charge of arrangements. The family will receive friends following the graveside service. Social distancing and mask guidelines will be observed.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Phone 334-693-3371. You may sign a guest register at www.holmanmortuaries.com.

Published by Dothan Eagle on Nov. 5, 2020.
