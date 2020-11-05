Betty Jean Worthy Pippin
Betty Jean Worthy Pippin, of Geneva, AL passed away on Tuesday, November 3, 2020. She was 91 years old.
Graveside services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Thursday, November 5, 2020 at Sunset Memorial Gardens Cemetery with Rev. Steve Skidmore and Warren Holloway Ward Funeral Home of Geneva, AL directing. The family kindly requests attendees to wear a face mask and practice social distancing due to the ongoing pandemic.
Betty was born in Henry County, AL on Feb. 15, 1929 to the late Thomas and Lessie Woodham Worthy.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Houston Talmadge "Moody" Pippin, one brother, Thomas Worthy and one sister, Martha Johnson.
She is survived by one daughter, Lisa Mixon (Wayne) of Geneva, AL; one son, Lyle Pippin of Slocomb, AL; two grandchildren, Blake Mixon (Lacey) of Geneva, AL and Elizabeth Pippin of Darlington, FL; two great-grandchildren, Landon and Conrad Mixon both of Geneva, AL; one sister, Sue Hall (Ray); two sisters-in-law, Doris Pippin and Barbara Worthy.
Published by Dothan Eagle on Nov. 5, 2020.