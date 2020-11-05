Menu
James Willis Chancey
James Willis Chancey

Mr. James Willis Chancey, a resident of Ozark, died Tuesday, November 3, 2020, at his home. He was 81 years old.

Funeral services for Mr. Chancey will be 3:00 P.M., Friday, November 6, 2020, in the Chapel of Holman Funeral Home and Cremations in Ozark with Reverend Michael Lawler and Reverend David Murray officiating, Holman Funeral Home and Cremations of Ozark directing. The family will receive friends at the funeral home in Ozark, Thursday from 5:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M.

Condolences may be expressed at www.HolmanFuneralHome.com

Published by Dothan Eagle on Nov. 5, 2020.
