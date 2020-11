Mattie Mae SilmonMattie M. Silmon, 70, of Dothan passed away Nov 2, 2020 at SE Health. The family will receive friends following graveside service, Sat. Nov 7 at 11am at St. Paul A.M.E. Church, 5180 Hwy 273 Campbellton FL, with Horace Williams directing, social distances & masks will be observed. Visitation will be today at the mortuary 3-5pm.