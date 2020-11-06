Pastor Ben R. McKee
Pastor Ben R. McKee (CW4 Ret.) of Elba passed away on Wednesday, November 4, 2020. He was 78.
Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, November 7, 2020 at Sorrells Funeral Home in Enterprise with Reverend Sonny Moore, Supreme Court Justice Roy Moore, Reverend Craig Bailey and Mark Guinn officiating. Burial will be at Mars Hill Cemetery in Tecumseh, Oklahoma at a later date. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Saturday beginning at 9:00 a.m. and continue until time of service. Face masks are required to attend the visitation and service.
Ben was born May 29, 1942 to the late Edgar and Grangia McKee. He was preceded in death by his daughter Gari Sue Smith; son, Ben L. McKee; son, Cecil "Scooter"; brother and sister-in-law, Glenn and Laura McKee; brother and sister-in-law, Swive and Louise McKee; sister-in-law, Sylvia McKee; and brother-in-law, Jim Kunard.
He was a poultry and cattle farmer, an athletic official and an Alabama GOP representative. He was a pastor for over 19 years at First United Methodist Church of New Brockton and taught at the Warrant Office Career College at Fort Rucker while pastoring. Ben served over 27 years in the U.S. Army, receiving a Bronze Star with two oak leaf clusters among numerous other military awards. He received the Eagle Rising Award for his continued service for his country after retirement.
Survivors include his wife of over 36 years, Martha McKee; sons, Carl Lee Price of Clio, AL and Gary T. Price (Gina) of Enterprise, AL; brothers, Dutch McKee (Martha) and Max McKee both of Oklahoma City, OK; sister, Pat Kunard of Tecumseh, OK; daughter-in-law, Penny Gregory; grandchildren: Samantha Sheppard (Ryan), John Price, Ethan Price (Lindsey), Carlee Price, Ashley McKee, Amanda Bray (Johnathan), Kylan, Zeke, Destiny, Wyatt, Crystal and Chris; 12 great-grandchildren; and one great-great grandchild.
Sorrells Funeral Home and Crematory of Enterprise, is in charge of arrangements.
Published by Dothan Eagle on Nov. 6, 2020.