Loyd Franklin Allen
Loyd Franklin Allen

Loyd Franklin Allen, a resident of Auburndale, Florida and formerly of Dothan, passed away on Monday, November 2, 2020. He was 83 years old.

Funeral services will be held at 2 pm on Friday, November 6, 2020 in Sunset Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Loran Mercer officiating. Burial with military honors will follow in Sunset Memorial Park.

Robert Byrd of Sunset Memorial Park Funeral Home. www.SunsetMemorialPark.com


Published by Dothan Eagle on Nov. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
6
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Sunset Memorial Park, Funeral Home and Crematory, LLC
1700 Barrington Rd, Midland City, AL 36350
