Loyd Franklin Allen
Loyd Franklin Allen, a resident of Auburndale, Florida and formerly of Dothan, passed away on Monday, November 2, 2020. He was 83 years old.
Funeral services will be held at 2 pm on Friday, November 6, 2020 in Sunset Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Loran Mercer officiating. Burial with military honors will follow in Sunset Memorial Park.
Robert Byrd of Sunset Memorial Park Funeral Home. www.SunsetMemorialPark.com
Published by Dothan Eagle on Nov. 6, 2020.