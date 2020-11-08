Menu
Jack Adcock Harrison
Jack Adcock Harrison, 78, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on November 5, 2020.

Graveside services will be held 11:00 am, Monday, November 9, 2020, at Meadowlawn Cemetery with minister Billy Luttrell from First United Methodist Church of Enterprise officiating and Searcy Funeral Home directing.

Jack was born and raised in Enterprise, AL on February 27, 1942 to the late Mildred and Jack N. Harrison where he met and married the love of his life, Bobbie Abernathy. Jack served in the United States Air Force for four years, after which, he and his family settled down back in his hometown. Jack was a lifelong member of the First United Methodist Church of Enterprise, AL where he was a faithful member of the church choir.

His love for God, his country and family knew no bounds. He loved Saturday football, but his passion was Alabama Football.

Survivors include his loving wife of 59 wonderful years, Bobbie A. Harrison, his faithful son and daughter, Shane (Cindy) and Kam Speigner (Scott). He was a loving and doting grandfather to grandchildren, Robert Shane Harrison, Sara-Paige Harrison, and Keely Shea Speigner and one great-grandson, Lucas Wyatt Harrison. Also survived by a sister, Jeanette Harrison Cody and brother-in-law, Charlie Abernathy (Kathy Day), including several cousins, all of Enterprise, AL.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to the First United Methodist Church of Enterprise, 217 Main Street, Enterprise, AL, 36330.

You may sign the register book or send condolences to the family at our website: www.searcyfuneralhome.com


Published by Dothan Eagle on Nov. 8, 2020.
