Johnnie Elizabeth Graves LearyMrs. Johnnie Elizabeth Graves Leary, formerly of Dothan, passed away Saturday, November 7, 2020 in Albany, Georgia at the age of 90.Graveside services will be held at 2 P.M., Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at Memory Hill Cemetery with Ward Wilson Funeral Home directing.Mrs. Leary was born September 5, 1930 in Houston County, Alabama, the daughter of the late John Ewell Graves and Mary Ethelene Kennedy. She attended the City of Dothan School and retired from Ansell Corporation after 25 years. Prior to her illness, she enjoyed cooking for her family, working in the yard growing/caring for her flowers, and spending time with her grandchildren. She was previously married to the late Franklin A. Leary.She is preceded in death by her siblings Ethelene Graves Stephens Purvis and Joseph Lamar Graves.Survivors include her daughter Julia Leary Watson (David), two grandsons Matthew A. Watson, Wesley Blake Watson, great-grandson Wesley Blake Watson II, two sisters Jeanette McDonough, Montez Graves and several nieces and nephews.